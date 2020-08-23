Covid-19 Factoid: Daily tests in India cross the 1 mn mark for first time

The global confirmed case tally is over 23.1 million now, with 6.6 million active cases. The death toll is now above 800,000 worldwide. The US has the highest percentage of active cases among the five worst-affected nations in the world, at over 45 per cent.

In India, there are now over 3 million reported cases, of which 697,330, or 23.3 per cent, are currently active. Recovery rate has risen to 74.6 per cent, with 2.2 million people beating the infection. India has seen 55,794 deaths due to the virus until now, the fourth highest in the world.

Here are some data points on the outbreak:

1. South Africa has managed to flatten the curve

After registering over 12,000 cases every day in mid-July, South Africa seems to well past its peak. Daily new cases are showing a downward trajectory, dropping to under 4,000 fresh cases a day in the past week. South Africa is the fifth-worst affected country in the world, with over 600,000 reported cases.

Over 80 per cent of its confirmed cases have now recovered, while fatalities stand at a little over 12,000. 2. India tests a record number of people in a day

India conducted over 1 million tests in a single day, the highest recorded till now. This is more than twice the number of tests conducted at the beginning of the month, which was in the range of 300,000 to 500,000. In the past 10 days, every single day has seen more than 700,000 tests being conducted. 3. Telangana is the latest to cross 100,000 reported cases

Telangana is now the ninth state to cross 100,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, close on the heels of Bihar and West Bengal. The state registered 2,474 fresh cases on August 22. Daily new cases have crossed 2,000 multiple times this month, dropping below 1,000 in just one instance. A little over 20 per cent of the state’s cases are currently active, with over 700 fatalities.