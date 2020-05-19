Covid-19 Factoid: Delhi becomes 4th Indian state with over 10,000 cases

The global count of confirmed cases currently stands at 4.83 million, and death toll at 317,204. A little over 1.87 million people have recovered from the infection so far. For nearly a month and a half now, daily new additions to the global tally have oscillated between 70,000 and 100,000 cases, with no clear indications of a decline.

India now has 96,169 confirmed cases. More than 3,000 have succumbed to the infection in the country, while a little over a third of all confirmed cases have recovered. As it entered the fourth phase of its lockdown, India on May 18 recorded a new peak in daily new cases, at over 5,000 cases.

Here are a few data point mapping the extent of the outbreak:

1. has the highest death rate among the most affected nations

When it comes to death rate among ten countries with most number of fatalities, the top five spots are all taken by European countries, with their respective death rates of 10 per cent and above. The US, which has the highest number of confirmed cases and fatalities, has a death rate of 6 per cent, a tad below the world average of 6.6

2.

Four Indian states have now crossed the 10,000 cases mark

The capital of has now crossed the grim milestone of 10,000 confirmed cases. It has become the fourth Indian state with more than 10,000 cases. At the beginning of April, it was second only to Maharashtra by number of reported cases. But a massive surge seen first in Gujarat and then Tamil Nadu pushed it to the fourth spot.

3. has the highest density of Covid-19 cases among the most affected states

has the highest number of confirmed cases per million in the country, almost twice as much as Maharashtra. Out of every 1 million people in Delhi, 507 have tested positive for the virus. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Jammu & Kashmir are the other states besides Delhi with concentration of cases above the average of 70 cases per million population.