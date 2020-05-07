Covid-19 Factoid: Delhi has highest density of coronavirus cases in India

The global tally of confirmed infections has risen to 3,756,104, and death toll stands at 259,406. There have so far been 1,258,360 recoveries across the world. The US continues to be the most affected country, accounting for more than 33 per cent of all reported cases.

In India, the count of confirmed cases is now close to breaching the 50,000 mark. And death toll stands at 1,695. Over 14,000 people having recovered from the infection so far. Among closed cases, one out of every 10 in the country has resulted in a fatality.

Here are a few statistics mapping the contagion:

1. Russia took just five days to add third 50,000 to its tally of cases

Russia, which recently entered the list of 10 most affected countries, is seeing a rapid increase in cases.

While the country had taken 82 days to reach 50,000 cases, it took eight to report the next 50,000 and just five days to go from 100,000 to 150,000 cases. At present, it has 165,929 confirmed cases, and its death toll stands at 1,500. Only 20,000-odd people have recovered in the country so far.

2. The UK is now the most worrisome Covid-19 epicentre in Europe

The United Kingdom’s death toll has now surpassed even Italy’s, earning it the grim title of the country with the most fatalities in Europe. The UK has 194,990 reported cases at present, and its death toll stands at 29,427.

3. Delhi has the highest density of Covid-19-positive cases among 10 most affected Indian states

While Maharashtra and Gujarat have the highest number of confirmed cases in India, the capital has the highest concentration of positive cases per million people. The ratio of Delhi exceeds other states by a huge margin. It is almost twice as much as in Maharashtra and five times that in Tamil Nadu.