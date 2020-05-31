Covid-19 Factoid: First time India saw more recoveries than new cases

The global tally of infections has now crossed the 6 million mark. There have been 367,470 fatalities worldwide, while 2.68 million people have managed to beat the infection. Because of the rapid growth in cases in Brazil and Russia, the 30 per cent plus share of the US in the global confirmed cases count has declined by a sliver.

In India, there are now over 173,000 confirmed cases, with active cases at 86,422. There have been 4,971 deaths in the country till now. The worst affected state, Maharashtra, has over 60,000 cases, while Tamil Nadu has over 20,000. As the fourth lockdown comes to an end, India recorded its highest-ever single day spike of almost 8,000. However, India also recorded over 11,000 recoveries on the same day.

Here are some data points on the outbreak:

1. Mexico’s daily new cases have been consistently on the rise for two months now.

From just 150-odd case additions in a day in early April, the daily new cases in Mexico have been over 2,000 for 15 straight days now. The country’s current count stands at 84,627, with 9,415 fatalities. However, over 70 per cent of all cases in the country have now recovered.







2. India witnessed more recoveries than new case additions in a single day

In a first, daily new recoveries crossed new confirmed cases for the first time in India, and with a huge margin. On May 30, there were almost 8,000 new cases reported, while recoveries were over 11,000. This also resulted in a dip in active cases for the first time since the outbreak, which dropped from 89,748 cases to 85,841 cases.









3. Uttarakhand is seeing a sudden spurt in daily new cases

On May 30, daily new cases in Uttarakhand rose to 216, which is almost seven times the previous day’s number. The state’s previous record had been 91 cases in a single day, on May 24. Uttarakhand numbers have begun deteriorating post-May 19, when it started registering double-digit daily new cases. Prior to that, it recorded less than 10 cases in May.



