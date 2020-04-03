Covid-19 Factoid: Gap between daily new cases and recoveries widening

The world is nearing the 1 million mark of Covid-19 cases and touching 50,000 mark in the number of deaths due to the deadly virus. The rapid increase is led by the US, which has already crossed 2 lakh Covid-19 cases. Back home, India is struggling with the spike in new case additions linked with the religious gathering at Delhi's Markaz Nizamuddin.

Here are few data trends that you need to know to be up to speed.

#1. Widening gap between new cases additions and recoveries

The gap between the new case additions and the number of daily recoveries is increasingly widening. The gap widened dramatically after March 20, when the US became the new epicentre of the pandemic followed by Italy.

Besides these two countries, there was also a sharp increase in the number of cases from other European countries such as Spain, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. Europe now accounts for more than half of the global tally of infections.

The world is adding over 70,000 cases everyday while the daily recoveries are still sub-15,000 on an average in the last three days.





#2. Number of Covid-19 cases grew over 60 times in last 15 days in the US

The US case tally currently stands at over 2.15 lacs and the death toll has crossed 5,000 mark. The Covid-19 positive cases in the US is growing at the fastest rate as compared to any other country. The case tally grew over 60 times from 3,499 cases since March 15th, followed by 26 times increase in the UK. Cases in India took 18 folds during the same period. The slowest growth was seen in Iran and Italy with 3.4 times and 4.5 times increase respectively.



#3. New York alone has now overtaken China

New York alone accounts for over 80,000 Covid-19 cases, more than 40% of all the US. The number of cases in New York state are more than that of China. Not only has New York overtaken China, it has done so in a record time. It took only 15 days to reach 80,000 cases from 1,000 cases, less than half of the time taken by China. The United States now is the worst affected globally, crossing two lakh cases in less than a month.





#4. Number of cases in India crosses 2,000, Tamil Nadu leading the spike

Total cases in India have risen to 2,069 with 53 deaths so far. The sharp increase in the number of cases are being mostly linked to the religious gathering held in Markaz Nizamuddin in Delhi. The gathering was organised by Tablighi Jamaat, an Islamic religious group violating social distancing protocol. Over 7,500 Indians and more than 1,000 foreign residents are being linked to the group have been identified and have been isolated and being tested for Covid-19.