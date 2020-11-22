Covid-19 Factoid: India active case ratio lowest among worst nations

The global count of cases has crossed 58 million, of which over 16.6 million cases are active. The global death toll has now crossed 1.38 million, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.

In India, the confirmed case count is now over 9 million, of which 440,962 cases are active. Recovery rate is over 93.6 per cent and the death toll stands at 133,227.

Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:

1. Delhi accounts for 20% of India's daily fatalities

The national capital has been witnessing a surge of new cases and fatalities. It accounts for around 20 per cent of daily deaths recorded across the country.





2. Maharashtra adds over 5,000 new cases each in four days each

Maharashtra is the worst-affected Indian state with over 1.76 million reported cases. Maharashtra is witnessing a fresh spurt in new cases after seeing a drop in its daily-spike. The state has recorded over 5,000 new cases each for four straight days.



3. India has lowest active cases ratio among most-affected nations

India has so far reported over 9 million cases, of which only 4.8 per cent cases are currently active in the country, the lowest active cases ratio among the worst-hit countries across the world. India is followed by Colombia with an active cases ratio 4.9 per cent, a tad below India.



