Covid-19 Factoid: India has lowest single day spike in nearly 2 months

The global count of cases has crossed 38 million, of which over 8 million are currently active. The global death toll is now over 1 million, with the US having the highest number of deaths.

In India, the confirmed case count has crossed 7 million, of which less than 12 per cent or 838,729 cases are currently active. Recovery rate is almost 87 per cent, with over 6.2 million people having beaten the infection. The death toll has crossed the 100,000 mark.

Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:

1. India witnessed its lowest daily spike in new cases in the last 57 days

India added 55,342 new cases on 12th October, lowest single-day spike in the last 57 days since 19th August.

Overall case tally in India currently stands at 7.17 million, the second-most number of the reported cases after the US.

2. India recorded a drop of over 100,000 active cases in the last ten days

India recorded a drop of 23,124 cases on 12th October, the biggest drop in the last 21 days. Overall in the last ten days, India has witnessed a drop of over 100,000 active cases. The current active cases tally for the country stands at 838,729.

3. Maharashtra recorded its lowest single-day spike in the last 90 days

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India added only 7,089 new cases on 12th October, its lowest daily spike in the last 90 days since 16th July. The overall case count in the state currently stands at over 1.5 million, of which over 1.2 million cases have already recovered.