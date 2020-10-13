Covid-19 Factoid: India has lowest single day spike in nearly 2 months

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 Factoid: Karnataka recorded more than 10,000 cases in a day
Covid-19 Factoid: India is recording more recoveries than new cases
Covid-19 Factoid: Active cases in India now fall below the 900,000 mark
Covid-19 Factoid: India sees lowest single-day addition in 42 days
Covid-19 Factoid: India case tally crosses 6 mn; more than 5 mn recoveries
-
The global count of coronavirus cases has crossed 38 million, of which over 8 million are currently active. The global death toll is now over 1 million, with the US having the highest number of deaths.
In India, the confirmed case count has crossed 7 million, of which less than 12 per cent or 838,729 cases are currently active. Recovery rate is almost 87 per cent, with over 6.2 million people having beaten the infection. The death toll has crossed the 100,000 mark.
Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:
1. India witnessed its lowest daily spike in new cases in the last 57 days
India added 55,342 new cases on 12th October, lowest single-day spike in the last 57 days since 19th August.
Overall case tally in India currently stands at 7.17 million, the second-most number of the reported cases after the US.
2. India recorded a drop of over 100,000 active cases in the last ten days
India recorded a drop of 23,124 cases on 12th October, the biggest drop in the last 21 days. Overall in the last ten days, India has witnessed a drop of over 100,000 active cases. The current active cases tally for the country stands at 838,729.
3. Maharashtra recorded its lowest single-day spike in the last 90 days
Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India added only 7,089 new cases on 12th October, its lowest daily spike in the last 90 days since 16th July. The overall case count in the state currently stands at over 1.5 million, of which over 1.2 million cases have already recovered.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU