Covid-19 Factoid: India has reported 100+ deaths on each day since May 13

The global case tally currently stands at 5.8 million and the death toll has risen to 358,101, with over 100,000 fatalities in the US alone. Over 2.5 million, or a little over 40 per cent of all infected people, have recovered now.

In India, the count of confirmed cases has reached almost 160,000, and fatalities 4,600. Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have the highest number of cases in the country, while Delhi and Gujarat are jostling for the third spot.

Here are some data points on the extent of the outbreak in and the world:

#1. With 194 deaths in a single day, matches its all-time single-day high

As many as 194 Covid-19-infected people succumbed to the virus in a single day, showed data released on May 28, matching the all-time single-day high recorded on May 5. In fact, the country has seen 100 deaths or more on each day since May 13. Roughly 6 per cent of closed cases in have resulted in fatalities.





#2. now has over 400,000 cases; the latest 100,000 cases have come in just 5 days

Brazil, which has more than 400,000 cases at present, has been adding to its count of confirmed cases at a blistering pace. While its first 100,000 cases were recorded in 69 days, the fourth came took just five days. The country has become the second-most-affected country in the world by number of reported cases. Over 25,000 have succumbed to the virus so far, while over 160,000 have recovered.



#3. European nations are witnessing a higher death rate

At 16 per cent, Belgium has the highest death rate in the world. In fact, six of the nine countries with death rates above the global average of 6.2 per cent, are in Europe. The US, which has the highest death toll in the world, has managed to stay below the average by a sliver. At roughly 3 per cent, India’s death rate is still very low comparatively.





