Covid-19 Factoid: India has third highest number of fatalities in the world

The global count of cases stands at 25.4 million, rising by a minimum of 200,000 every single day. There have been over 850,000 fatalities worldwide. Colombia is the latest country to report over 600,000 confirmed cases.

In India, there are now over 3.6 million cases, of which 781,975, or roughly 25.1 per cent, are currently active. Recovery rate is now at 76.6 per cent, while the mortality rate has dipped marginally to 1.78 per cent, with 64,469 deaths. Maharashtra accounts for almost 40 per cent of these deaths.

Here are some data points on the pandemic:

1. India continues to see 75,000 plus cases

For five straight days now, India has witnessed over 75,000 daily new cases. For the last two days, it even crossed 78,000 fresh cases a day, making India the biggest contributor to the global tally of cases.

In comparison, early August saw roughly 50,000-60,000 cases a day, hence, the current range is roughly 70 per cent higher. 2. India’s death toll crosses 64,000, becomes third-highest number of fatalities in the world

As India’s Covid-19 trajectory continues to worsen, the country death toll surpassed 64,000, displacing Mexico to have the third-highest number of fatalities in the world. Currently, India trails Brazil and the US, and these three countries account for a little less than half of all deaths due to in the world. 3. Uttar Pradesh’s case count still on the rise

Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest ever number of cases in a day, at over 6,000. This is almost a 60 per cent rise in the number of cases as compared to early August when the state was seeing an average of 4,000 cases a day. UP’s confirmed case count stands at over 225,000, of which over 50,000 are currently active. More than 3,000 people have died in the state because of the virus.