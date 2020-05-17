Covid-19 Factoid: India is now the third most-affected country in Asia

The global tally of infections currently stands at 4,654,991, with more than 300,000 deaths. Growth in daily new cases is still on the upward trajectory, oscillating between 70,000 to 100,000 new cases per day for the whole of April. However, the death toll has seen a marginal decrease since its peak of 8,000 plus deaths in a single day in mid-April.

In India, the case count has now crossed 85,940. Till now, 2,752 people have died, while 30,153 patients have managed to beat the virus. Growth in cases in India has not shown signs of decline yet.

Here are some data points on the contagion:

1. Brazil is witnessing a significant rise in the number of daily new cases, added more than 15,000 cases in a single day

Brazil is witnessing a significant rise in the number of daily new cases. After a decline on May 12, when daily new additions dropped to 5,000-odd cases in a single day, the number has now tripled to 15,000 plus cases in 24 hours. The total confirmed case count for the country stands at 220,291, with 14,962 fatalities till now. Roughly 38 per cent of all reported cases have so far recovered in the country.







2. Maharashtra also tops the chart when it comes to Covid-19 infection rate

At 11.1 per cent, the infection rate is the highest in Maharashtra as compared to the ten worst affected Indian states. The state already has the highest number of cases in the country, and the high infection rate suggests that the numbers might be much higher with more tests being conducted. Maharashtra is followed by Gujarat and Delhi. While the infection rate is the least in Andhra Pradesh where only 1.1 per cent of the total tests conducted were tested Covid-19 positive.









3. India has now become the third most-affected nation in Asia

India has now reached the grim milestone of becoming the third most-affected country in Asia, after Turkey and Iran. While the other two countries are now well on their way to recovery, India’s trajectory is still on the ascent. At their peaks, Turkey had 5,000-odd new cases in a day, while Iran had 3,000 plus daily new additions. India has already touched 4,000 plus new cases in a day.



