Business Standard

Covid-19 Factoid: India recorded highest single day recoveries on Thursday

Even as India's curve continues on the upward trend, Argentina and Andhra Pradesh cross the 600,000 mark

Jyotindra Dubey  |  New Delhi 

Coronavirus
Community healthcare volunteers check the temperature and oxygen level of slum residents during a campaign for coronavirus testing, in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The global count of coronavirus cases is now over 30 million, with over 7.4 million cases currently active. Of this number, over 2.5 million cases are located in just the US. The global death toll has now reached around 950,000, with the US toll alone above 200,000.

India has the fastest rising pandemic curve in the world with the total case tally over 5.2 million. Over 20 per cent of its cases, or over 1 million cases, are currently active. With over 4 million people beating the infection, the recovery rate for India is over 78 per cent.

Here are some data insights on the pandemic:

1. India recorded its highest-ever recoveries in a day

India recorded over 87,000 recoveries on 17th September, its highest single-day recoveries so far. Overall 4.11 million cases have already recovered in the country, translating into a recovery rate of over 78 per cent.

Andhra Pradesh crossed 600,000 cases

Andhra Pradesh has been adding around 9,500 cases daily, on an average. The southern state reached a grim milestone of crossing 600,000 cases on 17th September. The state is the second worst-hit state in the country after Maharashtra. In all, over 500,000 cases have already recovered and over 5,000 people have lost their lives in the state so far.

3. Argentina becomes the 10th country in the world to cross 600,000 cases

Argentina is the tenth most affected country in the world. The country recently crossed 600,000 cases mark adding almost 13,000 new cases on 17th September, its biggest single-day spike. The nation currently has almost 133,000 active cases and over 12,000 people have lost their lives to the virus.
First Published: Fri, September 18 2020. 10:40 IST

