Covid-19 Factoid: India records lowest single-day spike in over 3 months

The global count of coronavirus cases is now over 54.8 million, of which nearly 15.3 million cases are currently active. The global death toll has now crossed 1.3 million, with the US having the highest number of deaths.
In India, the confirmed case count is now over 8.8 million, of which 465,478 cases are currently active. Recovery rate is now over 93 per cent and the death toll stands at 130,070.
Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:
India recorded its lowest single-day spike in over three months
India added 30,548 new cases on 15th November, its lowest single-day spike in the last 124 days since 15th July. India’s has been witnessing a drop in its daily new cases addition. India has been adding sub-50,000 new cases each for the last nine days.
Belgium has the highest active cases ratio among all affected countries
Belgium has so far recorded 535,939 confirmed cases, of which 488,609 cases or 91.2 per cent cases are currently active.
The active cases ratio in Belgium is the highest among all affected countries. Belgium is followed by France where 90.7 per cent reported cases are currently active.
Mexico becomes 11th nation to cross 1 million reported cases
Mexico’s reported cases tally has now crossed 1 million. Mexico has now become the 11th such country to reach to this grim milestone. Out of 1 million reported cases, 750,190 cases have already recovered while 157,790 cases are currently active.
