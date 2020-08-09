Covid-19 Factoid: India reports 60,000+ new cases for second straight day

The global confirmed case count for the has now reached 19.5 million, expected to cross 20 million in a day. There are currently over 6 million active cases globally, mostly concentrated in the US, Brazil, and India. Globally, over 12 million people have recovered from the virus, while over 720,000 people have lost their lives in the pandemic.

In India, there are now over 2 million reported cases of coronavirus, of which 619,088 are currently active. As many as 1,427,005 people have been discharged in the country till now, while 42,518 patients have succumbed to the infection. India recently clocked a record of the highest single-day spike of over 62,000 cases.

Here are some data points mapping the outbreak:

#1. India clocked 60,000 fresh cases in a day yet again

In a worrying trend, India registered over 60,000 new cases for the second consecutive day. This comes after the country saw over 50,000 cases every day for seven days in a row. In the past fortnight, the lowest registered daily new cases have been roughly 47,000 cases on July 28.





#2. Andhra Pradesh enters the 200,000-cases club

Andhra Pradesh has earned the dubious distinction of being the third state in the country to report over 200,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, following closely at the heels of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. It also has the second-highest number of active cases in the country, second to Maharashtra. There have been over 1,900 fatalities in the state.



#3. Fresh surge in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

There has been a tremendous spike in daily new cases in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Throughout July, daily new case additions had stayed under 20 a day but has since risen to almost 100 cases a day in August, a 5x rise over the previous month. The state’s confirmed case tally stands at over 1,200 cases, of which more than half the cases are currently active. There have 19 deaths till now.



