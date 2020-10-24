Covid-19 Factoid: India's active case count falls below 700,000

The global count of cases has crossed 42 million, of which over 9.7 million are currently active. The global death toll is now over 1.1 million, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.

In India, the confirmed case count is now over 7.76 million, of which 9.3 per cent or 695,509 cases are currently active. Recovery rate is over 89.5 per cent, with almost 6.94 million people have beaten the infection. The death toll has crossed 117,000.

Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:

1. India’s active case count falls below 700,000

India recorded a drop of over 20,000 active cases each in the last two days pushing its active cases tally below 700,000. Overall, India has witnessed a drop of almost 2.5 million active cases in the month of October.





2. India tested over 1.4 million samples each in the last two days

India has tested overall tested 100 million samples till date. The country tested over 1.4 million samples for two days in a row. India has been testing over 1 million samples on an average since the start of the month.



3. Peru has the highest density of fatalities among the worst-hit nations

Peru has so far recorded over 33,380 deaths in the country which translates into 1,026 deaths per million population, highest among top ten worst-hit nations. Peru is followed by Spain and Brazil.



