Covid-19 Factoid: India's active case count falls below 700,000

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 Factoid: Numbers offer little hope to worst-hit Maharashtra
Delhi on path to recovery; only 20% total coronavirus cases are active
Covid-19 Factoid: India's recovery rate at 89%, active cases drop sharply
Covid-19 Factoid: India has added 300,000 new coronavirus cases in 13 days
Covid-19 Factoid: No relief in sight for Maharashtra as cases, deaths rise
-
The global count of coronavirus cases has crossed 42 million, of which over 9.7 million are currently active. The global death toll is now over 1.1 million, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.
In India, the confirmed case count is now over 7.76 million, of which 9.3 per cent or 695,509 cases are currently active. Recovery rate is over 89.5 per cent, with almost 6.94 million people have beaten the infection. The death toll has crossed 117,000.
Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:
1. India’s active case count falls below 700,000
India recorded a drop of over 20,000 active cases each in the last two days pushing its active cases tally below 700,000. Overall, India has witnessed a drop of almost 2.5 million active cases in the month of October.
2. India tested over 1.4 million samples each in the last two days
India has tested overall tested 100 million samples till date. The country tested over 1.4 million samples for two days in a row. India has been testing over 1 million samples on an average since the start of the month.
3. Peru has the highest density of fatalities among the worst-hit nations
Peru has so far recorded over 33,380 deaths in the country which translates into 1,026 deaths per million population, highest among top ten worst-hit nations. Peru is followed by Spain and Brazil.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU