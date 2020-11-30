Covid-19 Factoid: India's active cases drop by 135,000 in November

-
The global count of coronavirus cases is now nearing 63 million, of which over 18 million cases are active. The global death toll has now crossed 1.46 million, with the US having the most number of deaths.
In India, the confirmed case count is now nearly 9.4 million, of which 446,952 cases are active. Recovery rate is now over 93.8 per cent and the death toll stands at 136,696.
1. India records drop of over 7,000 active cases
India reported a drop of 7,004 active cases on November 29, the biggest single-day drop since more than ten days. Overall, India recorded a drop of over 135,000 active cases during the month of November.
2. France's active case tally crosses 2 million
France has the second-highest number of active cases among all affected nations. France's active cases tally has crossed 2 million to trail the US, which has over 5.37 million active cases. France is followed by Italy and Brazil.
3. Maharashtra adds over 1,000 active cases each day for six days
Maharashtra has been adding over 1,000 new active cases to its tally each day in the last six days. It is the worst-hit Indian state with over 1.8 million reported cases.
