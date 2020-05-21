Covid-19 Factoid: India's cured cases are growing faster than total tally

The global tally of confirmed cases currently stands at over 5 million. There have been 325,509 deaths worldwide, and almost 2 million, or roughly 40 per cent of total cases, have recovered now.

With over 300,000 confirmed cases, Russia has the second-highest share of confirmed infections in the world, next only to the United States.

In India, there now are 1,06,750 confirmed cases, 3,303 fatalities, and 42,298 recoveries. At over 5,600 cases in a single day, on Wednesday recorded its highest ever single-day spike.

Here are some data points on the pandemic:

1. The last 1 million cases globally have come in just nine days

While the global tally of confirmed cases has now crossed the five-million mark, the last one million cases have been recorded in just nine days. By comparison, the first one million have come in 95 days. After that, each of the next three blocks of 1 million cases had taken 12-13 days.

2.

US has the lowest recovery rate among 20 worst affected nations

The origin country of coronavirus, China, has the highest recovery rate globally, with 94 per cent of its confirmed cases having recovered. It is followed by and Iran. India’s recovery rate, at 4 per cent currently, is a tad above the global average of 39%. Among the 20 most affected countries by confirmed cases, the US, with over 1.5 million cases, has the lowest recovery rate of just 23 per cent.

3. India’s cured cases are growing at a faster rate than total confirmed cases

In India, recovered cases are growing at a much faster pace than total cases, and the gap between the rates is widening further. Going by the current rate, the number of recoveries is doubling every nine days, much faster rate than confirmed cases, which are doubling every 13 days at present.