Covid-19 Factoid: India's daily case additions are the highest in the world

The global count of cases has now reached 24.6 million, of which more than 6.7 million are active cases. More than 17 million people, meanwhile, have managed to beat the infection successfully.

In India, there now are over 3.3 million reported cases, with 742,023 (21.9 per cent of total) being active cases. The recovery rate in the country has risen to 76.2 per cent, while the mortality rate remains almost unchanged around 1.8 per cent. More than 60,000 people have died because of the disease so far. India now has the fourth-highest death toll in the world, behind Mexico by a very small margin.

Here are some data points on the outbreak:

1. India has seen 1,000 plus deaths for three straight days

In more grim news, India has recorded over 1,000 Covid-19 deaths for three consecutive days. Before this, daily new deaths crossed 1,000 three times this month. By comparison, early August had seen 700-850 average number of daily deaths. India’s death toll stands at 61,529, with Maharashtra alone accounting for more than one-third of them.





2. India’s daily new cases are highest in the world

India’s daily contribution to the global confirmed cases tally is now the highest. Daily new cases recorded in the country have now surpassed the US and Brazil, which are trailing by more than 31,000 cases each. India has the second-highest number of active cases in the world, next only to the US.



3. The US has more than 6 million cases now

The US recently crossed the 6-million mark for total cases, accounting for almost one-fourth of all the confirmed cases globally. The most recent block of 1 million cases took 19 days. By comparison, the previous block had taken 17 days, indicating that the growth in cases is slowing down. The least time taken to record 1 million cases for the US was 15 days.



