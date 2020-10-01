Covid-19 Factoid: India's death toll doubled in 47 days, fastest in world

The global count of cases is now over 34 million, of which more than 7.7 million are currently active. The global death toll is now over 1 million, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.

In India, the confirmed case count has crossed 6 million, of which roughly 15 per cent or 940,675 cases are currently active. Recovery rate has crossed the 83 per cent, with over 5.2 million people having beaten the infection. The death toll has crossed 98,708.

Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:

India tested over 1.42 million people of 30th September, second-highest testing numbers for the country in a single day.

India has been testing over 1 million people each in the last two days after recording a drop in daily testing.

Maharashtra has the highest test positivity ratio

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India also has a test positivity ratio of over 20 per cent, highest among all India states. Maharashtra is followed by Chandigarh with a test positivity ratio of 15.4 per cent and Puducherry with 14.5 per cent.

India doubled its death toll in just 47 days

India’s current death toll is over 98,000. It took India 47 days to double its death toll to the current level. Among the top five nations by a number of fatalities, India was the fastest to double its death count.