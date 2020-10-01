Covid-19 Factoid: India's death toll doubled in 47 days, fastest in world

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus LIVE: Italy reports lowest deaths since first day of lockdown
Covid-19 Factoid: Now, Tamil Nadu also has more than half million cases
Covid-19 Factoid: India has the world's second-best recovery rate
Covid-19 Factoid: India recorded highest single day recoveries on Thursday
Covid-19 Factoid: Pandemic curve still on ascent, India overtakes Brazil
-
The global count of coronavirus cases is now over 34 million, of which more than 7.7 million are currently active. The global death toll is now over 1 million, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.
In India, the confirmed case count has crossed 6 million, of which roughly 15 per cent or 940,675 cases are currently active. Recovery rate has crossed the 83 per cent, with over 5.2 million people having beaten the infection. The death toll has crossed 98,708.
Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:
India tested over 1.4 million people
India tested over 1.42 million people of 30th September, second-highest testing numbers for the country in a single day.
India has been testing over 1 million people each in the last two days after recording a drop in daily testing.
Maharashtra has the highest test positivity ratio
Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India also has a test positivity ratio of over 20 per cent, highest among all India states. Maharashtra is followed by Chandigarh with a test positivity ratio of 15.4 per cent and Puducherry with 14.5 per cent.
India doubled its death toll in just 47 days
India’s current death toll is over 98,000. It took India 47 days to double its death toll to the current level. Among the top five nations by a number of fatalities, India was the fastest to double its death count.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU