Covid-19 Factoid: India's tally grew from 60,000 to 70,000 in just two day

The global tally of confirmed infections currently stands at around 4.3 million, and death toll at 288,209. Russia has added more than 10,000 cases on each of the past six days to become the third most impacted nation – next only to the US and Spain – by total number of confirmed cases.

In India, the count of confirmed cases has breached the 70,000 mark, and the death toll is close to 2,300.

Here are a few data trends mapping the contagion:

1. The US has reported a fall in daily new case additions for four days in a row

The US, which has the highest number of cases in the world, is seeing a decline in the number of new cases being added daily. Since May 7, when the country added more than 27,000 cases in a single day, it has witnessed a fall in daily new cases for four straight days. On Monday, the country reported fewer than 20,000 cases in a day for the first time since March 28.

2.

India’s case tally grew from 60,000 to 70,000 in just two day

At the beginning of the spread, India had taken 75 days to reach the first 10,000 coronavirus-positive cases. Two months down the line, it has now taken just two days to add 10,000 cases. In fact, after the first 10,000, each lot of 10,000 cases has taken fewer than 10 days to come.

3. India is widening gap between daily new recoveries and new case additions

India’s number of daily new recoveries has been consistently on the rise, but growth in daily new cases has been even higher. May 12 saw some respite, when daily new case addition dropped from a peak of 4,213 to 3,604 cases. However, daily new recoveries remained at the same level of 1,500-odd for three straight days.