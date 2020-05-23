Covid-19 Factoid: India's tests per 1 mn people half as much as Brazil's

The global tally of cases currently stands at around 5.2 million. While there have been 334,680 deaths worldwide, over 2 million confirmed recoveries have been reported so far. With a recent spurt in cases, Brazil has quickly surpassed Spain to become the third-most-affected country by number of confirmed cases.

In India, there now are 118,447 confirmed cases, 3,583 fatalities, and 48,534 recoveries. On May 21, India reported more than 6,000 cases in its sharpest single-day spike. It has added more than 4,000 cases on every single day since May 17.

Here are some data points mapping the spread of the infection:

#1. India continues to fare poorly in per-capita tests among most affected nations

Among the most affected countries, India has one of the lowest tests per million of population. At 1,973 per million, tests conducted by India are about half as much as that by Brazil, which has crossed 300,000 confirmed cases.

Spain, which is now firmly on its path to recovery, is aggressively testing its citizens, at the rate of 60,000 tests per million.

#2. Bihar has the lowest doubling rate for confirmed cases among all Indian states

Bihar has the fastest doubling rate in the country, with its number cases doubling in a little over four days. It is followed by Karnataka, with a doubling rate of 7.4 days. Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu are also among states with doubling rates less than the national average of 13.1 days. While Punjab, which has remarkably controlled its cases, is taking the longest to double its count, at over 60 days.

#3. Peru becomes 12th country to record more than 100,000 confirmed cases

A few days after India, now Peru has reached the grim milestone of 100,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, albeit at a pace similar to those of Germany and the UK, some of the most affected countries in the world. India was one of the slowest in the world to cross that mark, having taken more than 100 days. Turkey has so far been the fastest at just 42 days.