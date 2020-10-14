Covid-19 Factoid: India witnessing a massive drop in daily deaths

The global count of cases has crossed 38.73 million, of which over 8.4 million are currently active. The global is now over 1 million, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.

In India, the confirmed case count has crossed 7.2 million, of which less than 12 per cent or 826,879 cases are currently active. Recovery rate is over 87 per cent, with over 6.3 million people having beaten the infection. The has crossed 100,000.

Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:

1. India witnessing a massive drop in daily deaths

India recorded less than 800 fatalities for two days in a row and has been witnessing a drop in daily new death cases since the start of the month.

India had been recording over 1,000 daily death cases for the most part of the September month.

2. Delhi witnessed a sudden surge in new cases

Delhi recorded over 3,000 new cases on 13th October after seeing a drop in daily new cases in the last ten days. The overall cases tally in the city state stands at 314,224, of which 286,880 cases have already recovered.

West Bengal has been witnessing a consistent rise in daily new cases. The state has been adding over 3,000 cases daily for over a month. The current cases tally stands at 302,020, of which 265,288 cases have recovered while 5,744 people have lost their lives to the virus.