Covid-19 Factoid: Karnataka has worst recovery rate, Rajasthan has best

The global confirmed case count is currently at 11.5 million, of which 6.5 million have now recovered. Globally, 537,616 people have lost their lives in the pandemic. The US still has the highest number of cases in the world, having one-fourth the global total. While daily new cases in the country are not showing any considerable signs of decline, daily deaths have reduced substantially as compared to April.

In India, there are now almost 700,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus, of which 253,287cases are active. As many 19,693 people have died in the country till Monday night. In some positive news, the recovery rate of India is now upwards of 60 per cent.

Here are some data points on the pandemic:

#1. Karnataka has the worst recovery rate

Among the top ten worst-affected states by the number of confirmed cases, Karnataka has the worst recovery track record, at just 41.9 per cent. In comparison to other states, Karnataka had seen a delayed spike in cases, starting in early to mid-June. Rajasthan has the best recovery rate at 79 per cent, followed by Gujarat and Delhi. India's overall recovery rate stands at 60.9 per cent.





#2. Thane has highest number of active cases among districts

Thane, adjoining the badly affected Mumbai, has the highest number of active cases in the country. Out of the top ten worst-affected districts, four are located in Maharashtra, the worst-affected state in the country. The top four districts have more than 20,000 active cases each.



#3. Rajasthan witnesses sudden surge in daily new cases

Rajasthan is witnessing a fresh surge in daily new cases in July, recording its highest-ever single day spike of 632 cases on July 5. Barring one day (July 2), every single day in July has seen more than 300 cases add to the confirmed cases tally of the state. There have been 20,263 cases in the state till now, of which 3,839 are active. As many as 459 people have died of the virus in the state.