Covid-19 Factoid: Karnataka recorded more than 10,000 cases in a day

The global count of cases is now over 33.8 million, of which more than 7.68 million are currently active. The global death toll is now over 1 million, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.

In India, the confirmed case count has crossed 6 million, of which roughly 15 per cent or 940,441 cases are currently active. Recovery rate has crossed the 83 per cent, with over 5 million people having beaten the infection. The death toll has crossed 97,000.

Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:

Daily tests in India witnessed a revival

After witnessing a drop in daily tests conducted, India is seeing a revival in testing numbers.

The country tested over 1 million people in the last two days. The daily test number had earlier dropped to 709,394 on 27th September.

Karnataka recorded its biggest single-day spike

Karnataka added over 10,000 new cases on 29th September, the biggest single-day spike in the state. The southern state was witnessing a drop in daily cases for the last few days before seeing a sudden spike.

Kerala has the highest active cases ratio

Over 33 per cent cases in Kerala are currently active, the highest active ratio among all India states. Kerala is followed by Arunachal Pradesh and Chattisgarh. Overall Kerala has recorded 187,276 cases, of which 124,688 cases have already recovered.