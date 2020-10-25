Covid-19 Factoid: Kerala has most active cases; Bengal numbers worrying too

The global count of cases is nearing 43 million, of which over 10 million are currently active. The global death toll is now over 1.15 million, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.

In India, the confirmed case count is now over 7.8 million, of which 668,154 cases are currently active. Recovery rate has now touched 90 per cent and the death toll stands at 118,534.

Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:

1. India’s recovery rate touches 90 per cent

India has so far recorded 7.07 million recoveries, which is 90 per cent of the total 7.86 million reported cases. India has the second-highest recovery rate among the top ten worst-affected countries, a tad below Peru, which has a recovery rate of 90.7 per cent.

2. One in every four confirmed cases in Kerala is currently active

Kerala has an active cases ratio of over 35 per cent, highest among all India states. The total confirmed cases count in the state stands at 386,087, of which nearly 100,000 cases are currently active. Kerala is followed by Manipur and Nagaland with an active cases ratio above 20 per cent.





3. West Bengal added over 4,000 cases for five days in a row

The current case tally in West Bengal stands at 345,574. The state is witnessing a consistent rise in daily new cases, adding over 4,000 cases daily for five days in a row. Over 300,000 cases have already recovered in the state while 6427 people have succumbed to the virus.

