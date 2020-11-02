Covid-19 Factoid: Kerala is recording most new cases among Indian states

The global count of cases is crossed 46.8 million, of which over 11.9 million are currently active. The global death toll has now crossed 1.2 million, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.

In India, the confirmed case count is now over 8.2 million, of which 561,882 cases are currently active. Recovery rate has now crossed 91 per cent and the death toll stands at 122,642

Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:

has added over 8,000 net active cases in the last six days

While India is witnessing a drop in its overall active cases tally, the capital state of India has been adding new active cases in the last six days. has added a total of over 8,000 net active cases since 27th October.

The overall cases count in currently stands at 392,370, of which 34,173 cases are currently active.

is recording the most number of new cases among all Indian states

The current cases count in stands 440,131. The south Indian state has been adding over 6,000 cases each day since the last five days, the highest single-day spike among all Indian states and UTs. Over 20 per cent of total cases in are currently active, highest active cases ratio among all states.

Punjab has the highest case fatality rate among all Indian states

Punjab’s case-fatality ratio is over 3 per cent, more than double the national average of 1.49 per cent. Punjab is followed by Maharashtra and Gujarat with a case-fatality rate of more than 2 per cent.