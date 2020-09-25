Covid-19 Factoid: Kerala is witnessing a sudden surge in new cases

-
ALSO READ
World Coronavirus Dispatch: People with no symptoms can 'spread' virus
World coronavirus dispatch: Numbers jump, scientists recommend mass testing
World coronavirus dispatch: EU finally announces $560-bn relief package
World coronavirus dispatch: Hottest Silicon Valley start-ups are on sale
Covid-19 Factoid: India now accounts for nearly 40% of cases added globally
-
The global count of coronavirus cases crossed 32 million, with over 7.5 million cases currently active. Of this number, over 2.5 million cases are located in just the US. The global death toll has now reached over 989,000.
India has the fastest rising pandemic curve in the world with the total case tally of over 5.8 million. Around 17 per cent of its cases, or 970,116 cases, are currently active.
With almost 4.75 million people beating the infection, the recovery rate for India is nearly 82 per cent.
Here are some data insights on the pandemic:
India conducted nearly 1.5 million tests in a day
India recorded its highest count of tests conducted in a day. It tested nearly 1.5 million samples of 24th September surpassing the previous highest count of 1.2 million tests conducted on 19th September.
Punjab has the highest case fatality rate among all Indian states
Punjab’s death toll currently stands at 3,066, which translates into a case fatality rate of almost 3 per cent, highest among all India states and nearly double the national average of 1.59 per cent. Punjab is followed by Maharashtra and Gujarat.
Kerala is witnessing a sudden surge in new cases
Kerala added over 6,000 new cases on 24th September, the biggest single-day spike in the state surpassing the previous biggest spike of 5,376 cases recorded just a day before. Overall case tally for Kerala stands at 1,54,456 of which 1,07,850 cases have already recovered.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU