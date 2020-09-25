Covid-19 Factoid: Kerala is witnessing a sudden surge in new cases

The global count of cases crossed 32 million, with over 7.5 million cases currently active. Of this number, over 2.5 million cases are located in just the US. The global death toll has now reached over 989,000.

India has the fastest rising pandemic curve in the world with the total case tally of over 5.8 million. Around 17 per cent of its cases, or 970,116 cases, are currently active.

With almost 4.75 million people beating the infection, the recovery rate for India is nearly 82 per cent.

Here are some data insights on the pandemic:

India conducted nearly 1.5 million tests in a day

India recorded its highest count of tests conducted in a day. It tested nearly 1.5 million samples of 24th September surpassing the previous highest count of 1.2 million tests conducted on 19th September.

Punjab has the highest case fatality rate among all Indian states

Punjab’s death toll currently stands at 3,066, which translates into a case fatality rate of almost 3 per cent, highest among all India states and nearly double the national average of 1.59 per cent. Punjab is followed by Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Kerala is witnessing a sudden surge in new cases

Kerala added over 6,000 new cases on 24th September, the biggest single-day spike in the state surpassing the previous biggest spike of 5,376 cases recorded just a day before. Overall case tally for Kerala stands at 1,54,456 of which 1,07,850 cases have already recovered.