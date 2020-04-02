Covid-19 Factoid: Over 3,000 dying in the US daily, and 3 other data trends

The world is adding over 60,000 cases daily on an average and more than 3,000 people are losing their lives to Covid-19 each day passing. The global count is now nearing 900,000 and the death toll stands at over 43,000.

The US is rapidly inching closer to the 200,000 cases mark, while Italy and Spain both are ahead of China in the case tally, with over 100,000 Covid-19 cases. The three nations now together share almost half the total Covid-19 cases across the globe. Back home, India also witnessed one of the biggest spikes in the number of cases in the past few days and the tally currently stands at over 1,600 cases.

Here are some data trends that show the present magnitude of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

#1. The US is witnessing higher death rates in a few states

New York alone has registered over 76,000 Covid-19 cases so far, 40 per cent of the total cases in the US. Though New York has thus far managed to keep a check on fatalities, there are many other states in the US which have a death rate to the upper side. For instance, Washington and Louisiana, with over 5,000 cases each, have a death rate of over 4%, twice as much as that for New York and the US as a whole.





#2. Turkey doubled its case tally in just five days

The first Covid-19 positive case in Turkey was reported on 9 March 2020 and the number has been rapidly increasing since, as it just took five days to double its count to around 13,500 as on date. The US, Belgium, India and the UK took a day more to double their respective case tallies. However, the base for India is much lower. Italy, the previous epicentre of the pandemic, witnessed a reduction in the rate of growth in new case additions, it took 12 days for the country to double its tally.



#3. Crisis in Spain becoming more fatal

It is Italy which has the most number of casualties due to Covid-19, with over 12,000 deaths so far. Closer to Italy, the crisis in Spain is deepening further as the death rate in this European nation is on a rise and, at this rate, it may soon overtake Italy in terms of number of deaths. Spain also has the highest number of cases currently under critical condition which makes its situation even more grave.





#4. India’s performance under lockdown

Early results show that the stringent lockdown measures might have helped contain the spread and reduce the number of infections. The growth rate for reported infected people 10 days prior to the official lockdown date (24 March midnight onwards) is on the higher side as compared to the rate 10 days later. However, in the past 24 hours India has added more than 380 cases, the highest spike so far in the lockdown period.





(Data sourced from Johns Hopkins Resource Center, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Worldmeter as on 1st March, 7pm cut-off time.)