Business Standard

Covid-19 Factoid: Most deaths in a day take India's total past 1,000 mark

While Turkey has turned the corner with its number of daily new deaths falling consistently, the number of cases in the US is now equal to the combined total of the next 6 worst-hit nations

Jyotindra Dubey  |  New Delhi 

Vehicles queue at Gurugram Toll after Haryana districts imposing restrictions on people crossing the border into Delhi. Photo: Dalip Kumar
The global tally of coronavirus infections currently stands at 3,160,779, and the number of fatalities well over 200,000. A little over 30 per cent of all confirmed cases worldwide have now been cured. The US, which has approximately 33 per cent of all cases globally, is followed by Italy and Spain with 6-8 per cent each.

In India, there have been 31,332 confirmed cases, and the death toll stands at a little over 1,000. Maharashtra, still the most affected state, is followed by Gujarat and Delhi. With no clear decline in growth of daily new cases, and surging deaths, things continue to look worrisome.

Here are some data trends to help you understand the present pandemic situation better:

1. Confirmed cases in the US higher than the next six most affected countries combined

The number of confirmed cases in the US has now crossed the 1 million mark and is close to the combined total in the next six most affected countries.

At 58,964, its death toll is also the highest globally, equivalent to the fatalities in Spain and Italy put together. While Spain and Italy are now showing signs of improvement, there are no conclusive signs to suggest the worst might be over for the US.

2. Turkey seems to have turned the corner

In Turkey, the number of daily new deaths has been declining consistently for the past 10 days. The country has 114,653 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, of which 2,992 have ended up as fatalities, and almost 39,000 people have now recovered.

3. Death toll crosses 1,000, with highest single-day total being recorded

India achieved the grim milestone of 69 deaths in a single day. After a short respite of days ago, when the number fell to 44, the number of deaths in a day has grown progressively. In the past 10 days, the number of deaths per day has crossed the 50-a-day mark four times, the lowest being 33.

First Published: Thu, April 30 2020. 06:45 IST

