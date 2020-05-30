Covid-19 Factoid: Now, India has become the most affected Asian country

The tally of infections globally is nearing 5.9 million and the death toll has risen to 362,629, while 2.6 million people have managed to beat the virus. on May 29 recorded the highest ever rise in daily new cases, at over 7,000. While the country’s Covid-19 death toll hit 4,706, the number of cured patients reached 71,105.

Here are some statistics mapping the spread of the virus:

#1. is now the most affected Asian country by number of reported cases

After crossing the 160,000 mark recently, now has the dubious distinction of being the most affected country in Asia. Globally, it has now risen to the ninth spot. Compared to other nations, such as Turkey and Iran, growth in cases in India has been the steepest. In fact, since the beginning of this month, the number of cases in India has risen more than four times.





#2. India added more than 7,000 cases in a single day, in its highest one-day jump

India on May 29 broke its record of steepest single-day spike in cases, registering 7,466 cases in just 24 hours. It is more than thrice the average daily rise of 2,000-odd cases witnessed at the beginning of May. In the past few days, India has been one of the countries with the highest daily spikes.



#3. Bihar’s tally has grown 38 times since May 1

has seen the steepest growth in cases this month, with its tally growing by a whopping 38 times to over 3,000 confirmed cases right now. Maharashtra, which has the highest case count in the country, saw its tally growing by almost 18 times. Delhi barely managed to keep its case growth at a level lower than the national average of 11.2 times.



