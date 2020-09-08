Covid-19 Factoid: Pandemic curve still on ascent, India overtakes Brazil

The global count of cases is now at 27.3 million, of which more than 7 million are currently active. There have been more than 893,000 deaths due to the virus globally, while over 19.4 million people have successfully recovered from the infection. The US and India together account for almost half of all active cases in the world.

India’s reported cases have now crossed 4.2 million, rising by at least 80,000 each day now. Almost 21 per cent or 882,542 cases are currently active. India’s recovery is still at 77.3 per cent, with over 3.2 million successful recoveries.

Here are some statistics mapping the virus spread:

1. India’s death toll crosses 70,000

India now has over 71,642 deaths, which translates to a mortality rate of 1.7 per cent. The country’s death toll is steadily on the rise, and now has the third-highest number of fatalities in the world, after the US and Mexico.

The latest block of 10,000 deaths was registered in just 11 days. In comparison, the first 10,000 occurred over 20 days.

On September 7, India witnessed its highest single-day spike in active cases, at over 20,000. Since September 2, every single day has seen at least 14,000 get added to the total tally of confirmed cases. Since August 1, there have been only three days when active cases have been in the negative.

India has now surpassed Brazil to have the second-highest number of confirmed cases in the world. While the margin is very thin, India’s pace of growth in cases is much higher than Brazil’s. Even the US, which has the highest number reported cases at present, is seeing a decline in daily new cases, while India pandemic curve continues to be on the ascent.