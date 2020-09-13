Covid-19 Factoid: Rajasthan 14th state with over 100,000 confirmed cases

The global tally of confirmed cases has now reached 28.9 million and is expected to breach the 30-million mark very soon. Over 20 million of these cases have now recovered, while 924,577 people have lost their lives to the pandemic till now. The US continues to be the worst affected country globally, but the situation in India is worsening more rapidly.

India’s confirmed case count is over 4.7 million, of which 20.47 per cent, or 973,175 cases, are currently active. Recovery rate is currently at 77.88 per cent, with over 3.7 million people beating the infection successfully. The mortality rate has dropped marginally to 1.65 per cent, with over 78,000 deaths.

Here are some data points on the pandemic:

1. Pune’s case density is the highest in India

Pune has the highest number of active cases per 1 million population in a district, at over 8,000. It is followed by Yanam district in the Union Territory of Puducherry. Two districts out of the five worst-affected ones are located in Maharashtra, the state with the highest number of confirmed cases, active cases, as well as the death toll in the country.





2. Rajasthan is latest to cross the 100,000-mark

Rajasthan has become the 14th state in India with a case tally of over 100,000. With this, almost half of all states in the country now have at least 100,000 cases. Rajasthan has been reporting over 1,500 cases a day for at least 10 days now. More than 16,000 of its cases are currently active, while fatalities stand at over 1,200.



3. Chhattisgarh reports fresh spike in cases

Chhattisgarh’s daily new cases continue to rise steadily. The state recently reported its highest single-day spike of 3,120 cases. Since September 3, it has reported at least 2,000 cases every single day. The state’s confirmed case tally stands at over 61,000, of which a little over half are currently active. Death count stands at over 530.



