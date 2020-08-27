Covid-19 factoid: 51% of deaths in India in range of 60 years and above

The global confirmed case tally is currently at 24.2 million, with 6.6 million active cases and over 16 million recoveries. The global death toll has now crossed 826,000, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.

In India, there are now over 3.3 million reported cases, of which 21.8 per cent, or roughly 70,7267 cases are currently active and over 59,000 people have lost their lives to the virus, the fourth-highest death toll in the world.

Here are some statistics on the pandemic:

1. Senior citizens deaths account for almost half of all casualties in India

51 per cent of all deaths in India have been the in the range of 60 years and above, an expected result considering the elderly are a high-risk group for Age groups 0-17 and 18-25 have the lowest share of deaths, at just 1 per cent each. 2. Recovery rate in India has crossed 75 per cent-mark

Out of the total cases tally of 3.3 million, over 2.46 million cases have already recovered in India, translating into a recovery rate of 76.3 per cent. The recovery rate has witnessed a twelve percentage point increase from 64.5 per cent since the start of the month.

India has been recording over 50,000 recoveries daily in the last 15 days, including the record of registering 66,550 recoveries on 24th August, highest-ever single-day rise. 3. Mumbai district has the highest density of Covid-19 casualties

Maharashtra, India’s most-affected state has so far recorded over 22,000 deaths, of which over 7,500 fatalities were registered in Mumbai alone. Mumbai district has the highest density of Covid-19 casualties with 603 cases per million population, highest among all India districts. Mumbai is followed by Pune and Chennai.