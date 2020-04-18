Covid-19 Factoid: Surge in Iran's critical cases, and UK's grim milestone

The global tally of confirmed infections currently stands at 2.2 million, with six countries having reported more than 100,000 cases. The United States, which has been the most affected, accounts for a little more than 30 per cent of all reported cases globally. There have so far been as many as 148,651 coronavirus-related deaths across the world.

In India, there are almost 14,000 confirmed cases, and there have been over 450 deaths. Roughly 13 per cent of all reported cases in the country have now recovered.

Here are a few data trends to help you understand the present pandemic situation better:

#1. The becomes sixth country to cross 100,000 mark in cases

The United Kingdom has also reached the grim milestone of more than 100,000 cases. It is the sixth country to report that number. The country has 108,692 cases at present, with 5,599 fresh cases added in the past 24 hours. There have been 14,576 deaths due to Covid-19 in that country.

#2. Most of the active cases in Iran are critical

Iran, one of the first countries to report the outbreak outside of China, has the highest share of critical cases among all confirmed cases.

It is followed by Germany and Spain. For the United States, the worst affected both in terms of cases and death toll, the share stands at 2.3 per cent.

#3. Maharashtra is adding the most number of cases daily

Maharashtra’s share in the number of daily addition of new confirmed coronavirus cases in India has had a constant upward trajectory. For the state, which has the highest number of cases in the country currently, the share was 8 per cent at the start of this month. But now, it constitutes 27 per cent of all cases. In contrast, Tamil Nadu, which contributed 26 per cent to the total as on April 1, now accounts for only 2.4 per cent.

#4. The worst impacted districts of India

Mumbai, the only district in the country with more than 2,000 confirmed coronavirus infections, remains the worst hit in India. Adjacent Thane also features among the top 10 worst affected districts in the country. Mumbai is followed by Indore, which has 707 cases, and Ahmedabad (590 cases). Indore and Ahmedabad are also the only districts apart from Mumbai with 500-plus reported cases.