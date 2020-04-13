Covid-19 Factoid: Tamil Nadu sees spurt in new cases, Kerala in recovery

The global tally of Covid-19 cases has crossed 1.8 million and the death toll has gone past the 111,000 mark. The US, which has had the highest number of confirmed cases of coronavirus, now also has the highest death toll globally. Closer home, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in India has crossed the 9,000 mark, and the death toll is nearing 300.

Here are some data trends in the current state of the pandemic:

1. Death toll in the US crosses 20,000, becomes highest globally



The US now has the highest number of fatalities worldwide, at 20,463 deaths. This comes shortly after the country became the first in the world to report more than 2,000 deaths in a single day. New York remains the epicentre of the pandemic in the US, with more than 180,000 confirmed cases and 8,627 fatalities.



2. Iran witnessing a sharp rise in recoveries

After Spain, Iran is also reporting a steep rise in recoveries. Iran was one of the first countries to witness a large-scale outbreak of infections outside China. More than 60 per cent of the total number of reported cases, which is a little more than 71,000, have now recovered. Iran saw 6,482 cases recovering in a single day on 11 April. The country has reported 4,474 fatalities so far.



3. Tamil Nadu becomes third Indian state to cross 1,000 mark in Covid-19 cases

Tamil Nadu added 106 cases in the past 24 hours to take its case tally to 1,075. It surpassed Delhi to become the second-most Covid-19-affected by the number of cases, next only to Maharashtra. The state has so far recorded 11 fatalities and 50 cases have recovered.



4. Sharp dip in new Covid-19 cases in Kerala

Kerala, one the first states in India to take active measures against the spread of coronavirus, is seeing a sharp dip in the number of new cases. The state’s tally of reported cases stands at 364 currently, with 2 fatalities. More than 30 per cent of all reported cases have now recovered.