Covid-19 Factoid: Total number of cases in the US crosses the 10 mn mark

The global count of cases is now over 49.6 million, of which over 13 million cases are currently active. The global death toll has now crossed 1.24 million, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.

In India, the confirmed case count is now over 8.46 million, of which 521,242 cases are currently active. Recovery rate has now crossed 92 per cent and the death toll stands at 125,605.

Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:

Cases tally in the US crossed 10 million

The worst-hit country across the globe, the US crossed 10 million reported cases mark. The country is also witnessing a fresh surge in daily new cases.

The country added over 100,000 cases each in the last two days and also recorded its biggest daily spike of 122,436 cases on 6th November.

Delhi added the most number of cases among all Indian states

Delhi recorded a spike of over 7,000 cases on 6th November, highest among all India states and UTs. Delhi was followed by Kerala which also added over 7,000 cases. Maharashtra, the most-hit state in India added around 6,800 cases on the same day.

Daily test positivity rate doubled in Delhi

The capital state in Delhi is witnessing a surge in new cases. The state is also witnessing a rise in its daily test positivity rates. The test positivity rate in Delhi more than doubled from 5.11 per cent to 12.2 per cent in the last 30 days.