Covid-19 Factoid: Total number of cases in the US crosses the 10 mn mark

-
ALSO READ
India 5th worst-hit Covid-19 country with 246,662 cases: Johns Hopkins data
India coronavirus dispatch: Why we should be looking at state-level trends
Covid-19 Factoid: First time India saw more recoveries than new cases
Covid-19 Factoid: India is taking just 3 days to add 10,000 new cases
Covid-19 Factoid: India fast catching up with worst 5 in daily case growth
-
The global count of coronavirus cases is now over 49.6 million, of which over 13 million cases are currently active. The global death toll has now crossed 1.24 million, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.
In India, the confirmed case count is now over 8.46 million, of which 521,242 cases are currently active. Recovery rate has now crossed 92 per cent and the death toll stands at 125,605.
Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:
Cases tally in the US crossed 10 million
The worst-hit country across the globe, the US crossed 10 million reported cases mark. The country is also witnessing a fresh surge in daily new cases.
The country added over 100,000 cases each in the last two days and also recorded its biggest daily spike of 122,436 cases on 6th November.
Delhi added the most number of cases among all Indian states
Delhi recorded a spike of over 7,000 cases on 6th November, highest among all India states and UTs. Delhi was followed by Kerala which also added over 7,000 cases. Maharashtra, the most-hit state in India added around 6,800 cases on the same day.
Daily test positivity rate doubled in Delhi
The capital state in Delhi is witnessing a surge in new cases. The state is also witnessing a rise in its daily test positivity rates. The test positivity rate in Delhi more than doubled from 5.11 per cent to 12.2 per cent in the last 30 days.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU