Covid-19 Factoid: Two-thirds of cases recover in India; Delhi does best

The global confirmed case count of infections is currently at 18.4 million, of which 11.7 million cases have recovered. As many as 698,510 people have lost their lives in the pandemic globally.

In India, reported cases have now swelled to over 1.8 million, of which 586,298, or roughly 33 per cent, are currently active. The recovery rate of the country remains high at over 60 per cent. India’s death toll stands at 38,938, or 2.1 per cent of the confirmed case count. It is the fifth-highest toll in the world.

Here are some statistics mapping the spread of the virus:

#1. Delhi’s recovery performance best in country

The national capital has the best record of recovery in the country, with just 7 per cent of its total confirmed cases currently active. Of its 139,000 plus cases, roughly 10,000 remain active now. About a month ago, the state was among the top five states with the highest number of active cases but has since dropped out of the ranks to fall out of even the top ten. Delhi is following by neighbouring state Haryana.





#2. Testing gets a fillip as fresh cases continue to grow

In a troubling trend, India continues to set new records of daily new cases registered, even as testing ramps up. On August 3, it crossed the 661,000 mark, setting a fresh record of the highest number of tests conducted in 24 hours. This is almost twice as much as the average of 330,000 tests conducted in a day in the previous month.



#3. Two-thirds of reported cases have now recovered

A little more than 66 per cent of the confirmed cases tally, which translates to about 1,230,509 people, have managed to beat the virus. There has been a gain of almost 20 percentage points in just the past two months, with June registering the steepest growth. On June 3, the recovery rate stood at roughly 48 per cent.



