Covid-19 Factoid: While Delhi seeks a spike, Maha numbers continue to drop

The global count of cases is nearing 48 million, of which over 12.2 million are currently active. The global death toll has now crossed 1.2 million, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.

In India, the confirmed case count is now over 8.3 million, of which 533,787 cases are currently active. Recovery rate has now crossed 92 per cent and the death toll stands at 123,611.

Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:

1. Delhi recorded its highest single-day spike

In another grim milestone, the capital state of India added over 6,700 new cases on 3rd November - its highest single-day spike. Delhi has been witnessing a surge in daily new case additions and the total cases count in the state has also crossed over 400,000 cases.

2.

Mizoram witnessed a sudden spike in new cases

The northeastern state added over 100 new cases on 3rd November. Mizoram had been adding over 35 cases each on an average in the last 15 days. Overall, Mizoram has so far recorded 2,893 cases, of which 2,376 cases have already recovered.

3. Maharashtra has been witnessing a consistent drop in daily new cases

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state of India with nearly 1.7 million cases has been seeing a consistent drop in its daily spike numbers. The state has added less than 5,000 cases each for two days in a row. Maharashtra has been adding over 8,000 cases each on an average in the last 30 days.