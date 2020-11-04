Covid-19 Factoid: While Delhi seeks a spike, Maha numbers continue to drop

-
ALSO READ
'Mumbai, Delhi has a third the Covid deaths per million than DC, Madrid'
Covid-19 Factoid: Now, Tamil Nadu also has more than half million cases
Covid-19 Factoid: India has the world's second-best recovery rate
Covid-19 Factoid: Pandemic curve still on ascent, India overtakes Brazil
Covid-19 Factoid: India recorded highest single day recoveries on Thursday
-
The global count of coronavirus cases is nearing 48 million, of which over 12.2 million are currently active. The global death toll has now crossed 1.2 million, with the US having the greatest number of deaths.
In India, the confirmed case count is now over 8.3 million, of which 533,787 cases are currently active. Recovery rate has now crossed 92 per cent and the death toll stands at 123,611.
Here are some insights on the spread of the virus:
1. Delhi recorded its highest single-day spike
In another grim milestone, the capital state of India added over 6,700 new cases on 3rd November - its highest single-day spike. Delhi has been witnessing a surge in daily new case additions and the total cases count in the state has also crossed over 400,000 cases.
2.
Mizoram witnessed a sudden spike in new cases
The northeastern state added over 100 new cases on 3rd November. Mizoram had been adding over 35 cases each on an average in the last 15 days. Overall, Mizoram has so far recorded 2,893 cases, of which 2,376 cases have already recovered.
3. Maharashtra has been witnessing a consistent drop in daily new cases
Maharashtra, the worst-hit state of India with nearly 1.7 million cases has been seeing a consistent drop in its daily spike numbers. The state has added less than 5,000 cases each for two days in a row. Maharashtra has been adding over 8,000 cases each on an average in the last 30 days.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU