Covid-19 Factoid: With 5-fold jump, all's not well in the state of Gujarat

With its biggest daily jump in cases so far, the total number of confirmed infections in the world now stands at 2,850,549. There have been 198,109 deaths worldwide, while 812,407, or roughly 28% of all confirmed cases have now recovered.

In India, the confirmed cases tally is at 24,942, with 780 deaths. A little over 22 per cent of confirmed cases, or 5,498 people, have now recovered from the infection. Daily new cases are yet to see any significant reduction.

Here are some data trends that help us understand more about this contagion:

1. More than 100,000 cases added on a single day

The world saw its highest ever spike in cases in a single day. It was also the first time that the number of new cases crossed the 100,000 mark in a day. This is the third consecutive day on which the number of daily new cases have risen, after some short-lived relief on 18th April when daily new cases dropped from roughly 83,000 cases to 71,000 odd cases.







2. Russia has seen a very high surge in daily additions in the pandemic

Russia’s current tally of confirmed cases stands at 74,588, which more than doubled in the last six days. The death toll currently stands at 681. In another worrying trend, the number of recoveries in the country are also low. A little over 8% of all confirmed cases have now recovered from the virus. This could be because the number of cases in Russia jumped only towards mid-April.









3. Confirmed cases in Gujarat are up almost five times in the second phase of so far

In the second phase of so far, Gujarat saw the highest growth in the number of infections. At 2,815 cases as on 25th April, the state witnessed a growth of 4.6 times from 617 cases as on 14th April. Gujarat is followed by Bihar and West Bengal, both states more than tripled their numbers during the same period. In Maharashtra, the worst affected state in India, cases grew by 2.9 times.



