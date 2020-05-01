Covid-19: First special train for migrants runs from Telangana to Jharkhand

Railways on Friday ran a special train to ferry 1,200 stranded migrants from Lingampally in Telangana to Hatia in Jharkhand, a first since the began.

"The 24 coach train started at 4.50 am today (Friday)," RPF DG Arun Kumar told PTI. It's the only train to be deployed so far, he added. Incidentally Friday is also the international Labour Day.





As the migrant crisis looms large over India with millions of workers stranded across the country due to the nationwide to contain the spread of Covid-19, the states have been urging the Centre to take measures for their transportation.

A day after MHA allowed inter-state movement by buses for the stranded students, labourers, tourists, and pilgrims; Bihar, Punjab, Rajasthan, Kerala and Telangana urged the centre to run non-stop special trains 'keeping in view the large number of persons to be transported to a given destination'.



Meanwhile, the UP government has estimated to bring back nearly 1 million workers and deployed buses from states like Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. Quarantine centres and shelter homes are also being readied for the returning migrants. The state govt has already brought back round 13,000 people from Haryana.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said that migrants from Rajasthan are stuck in states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Assam, and special trains were needed to ferry them back to the state. "The Centre should arrange for special trains for migrant labourers. The railways should release a schedule of the trains," he said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has sought details from states about numbers of their migrant workers stranded in the capital and said that it will make arrangements for their screening before they leave for their states.