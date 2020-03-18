Covid-19 forces NRAI to ask over 500,000 eateries to shut down till Mar 31

As spreads its footprint across the nation, the Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), representing over 500,000 eateries across India, has asked its members to shutter down till March 31, reported The Hindu Business Line. This directive is also in line with the orders of several state governments asking malls, pubs, spas, and multiplexes to shut down till March 31. The state governments have also restricted gathering of more than 50 people.

Anurag Katriar, President, said, “We were in discussion on this matter for the past 24 hours with our members. So we have now decided to advise our members to suspend operations of their restaurants till March 31. We feel this step needs to be taken keeping in mind the safety and health of our employees as well as guests.”





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE

“While this will lead to losses for the industry but as responsible corporate citizens we believe its our duty to take such a measure for the safety of employees as well as customers,” he added.

Other than NRAI, Railways cancelled 85 low-occupancy trains to contain the Railways employees and catering staff with fever, cough, runny nose or difficulty in breathing were barred from the "business of food handling".