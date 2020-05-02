Covid-19: Here's what is allowed in public places during Lockdown 3.0

While extending the nationwide — in force since March 24 to prevent the spread of — by two more weeks till May 17, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday issued a set of new guidelines detailing things that would be allowed and prohibited in public places.

According to Directives for Covid-19 Management, wearing a face cover and maintaining distance, for example, are mandatory at all public places.

Everyone in charge of public places and transport will have to ensure social distancing, according to the guidelines, which add that no manager should allow gathering of five or more persons in an area.

The guidelines also ask for social distancing to be ensured at marriage-related gatherings and for not more than 50 people to be allowed at these. For funeral or last rites, no more than 20 people are allowed to gather while maintaining distance.

The guidelines have also warned that spitting in public places would be punishable with fine, as prescribed by the local authority, and asked people to refrain from consumption of liquor, paan, gutka, tabocco in public places.

According to MHA, shops selling liquor, paan, gutka, tabacco, etc, must ensure six-feet distance from each other and also ensure that not more than 5 persons gather at one time.

People over the age of 65, pregnant women and children are not allowed to go outside, unless for essential work or purposes.

The ministry has asked for "intensive communication" and training on good hygiene practices be taken during the