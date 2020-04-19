Covid-19 hinterland digest: 5 new epicenters emerge in Rajasthan in 2 days

The fight against (Covid-19) is not just limited to hospitals. The impact of the virus is more all-encompassing than one could imagine. The economy is almost at a standstill and various industries are suffering from heavy losses. So much so, that the government had to block the automatic foreign direct investment route to prevent hostile takeovers of the companies. The death toll in India is above 500 now and over 16,000 people have been tested positive.

How is the pandemic affecting small town India?

Unauthorised home-treatment of patients in Indore

The oxygen concentrator is expensive equipment used in the treatment of Natural air has nitrogen in it. The concentrator removes that nitrogen to supply an adequate amount of oxygen to the patient. However, according to a report in the Hindi newspaper Dainik Bhaskar, this equipment is being sold and supplied in areas that are severely affected by the virus. More than a dozen such machines have been delivered in the narrow streets of Bombay Bazar and Machli Bazar of Indore, and the demand is on the rise. Hydroxychloroquine, PPE kits, oxygen cylinders, masks, gloves, anti-biotic medicines are being hoarded too. According to the report, it was found that there is just one person who is distributing the machines to patients from various medical equipment suppliers. This is despite the fact that the government is treating the patients for free. He said that the machines are being supplied to those who don't have money at all. They cannot reach hospitals. He added that he has taken permission from local authorities.

The auto sector continues to bleed and MP dealerships are suffering too

The Indian automobile sector was reeling from slowdown much before China knew it was going to face something as disastrous as But, Covid-19 has rubbed salt on those deep wounds. Reports from Madhya Pradesh are not very encouraging. More than 1,600 automobile showrooms in the state might shut down as there is no sale at all. Dainik Bhaskar reports from Bhopal that over 60 per cent of these distributors pay Rs 5,00,000 or more a month as the rent of these showrooms. The state has 4,000 automobile showrooms. The inventory is another problem. There are around 100,000 BS-IV and BS-VI vehicles stocked up. Every month the inventory incurs interest of 10 per cent. With no sale at all, this is an additional burden on the showroom owners. Indore Automobile Dealer Association head said that the state has Rs 2,250 crore worth of auto spare parts in stock. And here is the worst part: If these showrooms were to close, it will impact the livelihood of around 18,000 employees in the state.

The automobile industry has demanded that they should be given three months moratorium on bank loans, the GST on spare parts should be reduced by 10 per cent, and road tax should be reduced.





sees huge spike in cases; Prayagraj, Barelli free from coronavirus

Capital of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, saw a huge spike in Covid-19 cases. On Saturday alone, 56 new cases were reported in the city, Amar Ujala reported. With each passing day, more areas are being declared as hotspots. A total of 176 infected cases have been registered in so far. The tally of infections has crossed 1,000 mark in UP. In 4 days, there have been 131 new cases in the capital city. Seven new areas have been declared as hotspots. The impact of this is huge on the economy of the state and the city. The renowned chikan industry of the city has been hit hard. Till now the industry has suffered Rs 2,000 crore loss. Orders till the month of May have been canceled. The workers have been suffering in dire poverty. Pre-booked orders are getting canceled as well.

On the bright side of things in UP, six cities, including Prayagraj and Barelli, are now coronavirus free. The other four cities are Pilibhit, Hathras, Marajganj, and Lakhimpur Kheeri. No new cases have been found in these cities.



5 new hotspots in Rajasthan

Jodhpur, Kota, Tonk, Bharatpur, and Nagaur have emerged as new epicenters of coronavirus in the state. 25 out of 33 cities in Rajasthan have been hit by Covid-19 till now. Bharatpur reported 69 new cases within two days, while Nagaur had 30 new cases. The situation in these new epicenters is nothing less than an explosion. Jodhpur has 180 cases, with entire families suffering from the infection. Two women were found positive in Nagaur and that has resulted in 17 positive cases. One of them is a police constable. Bharatpur has a worse story to tell. Out of the total 85 cases on the district, 78 are from Bayana town. Out of the 42 new cases detected in Bayana on Saturday, 41 are from the same locality.

Coronavirus helpline gets most calls asking for food

The coronavirus helpline in Patna has got a lot of calls since its launch on March 22. 70 per cent of the calls have been related to the demand for food, reported Dainik Jagran. The remaining 30 per cent asked for medical advice. People called to complain about the shortage of food, unavailability of gas cylinders and also inquired about sanitising their homes. Meanwhile, as most of the other medical surgeries are on hold, the blood in blood banks and hospitals is going waste. At least 100 units of blood is getting wasted each day in the hospitals of Patna.