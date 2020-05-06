Covid-19 hinterland digest: Bhopal infections rise but 50% recover

India is set to cross 50,000-mark in cases, as the pandemic devastates its economy and makes millions of poor workers leave cities and head to their homes in villages. An ethical hacker flagged the vulnerabilities of the Aarogya Setu, the government's tracing app. The government, however, denied it. Sale of liquor has attracted steed duties and cess from various state governments. Those were the big headlines about the disease.

Business Standard takes a look at regional editions of Hindi newspapers to provide you with a picture of the Covid-19 situation in the hinterland.

More tests, more cases in Bhopal

has stepped up the testing and it is not surprising that the number of cases has gone up, reports Dainik Bhaskar. Two new hotspots have emerged in the city — Kohefiza and Mangalwara. Both these places saw a steep rise in number of cases. The reason for the rise in cases is dense population in these areas and lack of social distancing. Mangalwara has 3 cases till April 25. The count is now 38. Kohefiza reported 53 new cases in the last 10 days. The count in Kohefiza is now 98 in which 45 are from Tablighi Jamaat. However, the silver lining is that the recovery of patients is good and 308 out of 609 patients in the city have fully recovered.

Plasma therapy successful in Jaipur

A clinical trial of plasma therapy was done on two patients in Jaipur, The results have been successful, reports Dainik Bhaskar. Both patients have recovered. The SMS Hospital in Jaipur conducted these trials. It is the first hospital in the state to achieve success in this regard. Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) had granted permission to carry out the trials. With this success, the hospital expects to do more of these to cure the patients. Plasma therapy is very effective for patients who are severy impacted by a coronavirus. More plasma donation can go a long way in treating the patients.

No testing for sanitation staff?

The sanitation workers in Rohtak have not been tested yet, reports Amar Ujala. A consensus was formed on April 25 that all sanitation workers, sewermen, firemen, Class III-IV employees would soon be tested for coronavirus. Since the virus was found in a worker in Jind, there was fear among all. Municipal Corporation Workers' Association chief had said that if the workers are not tested at the earliest, they would stage a protest till May 30.