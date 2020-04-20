Covid-19 hinterland digest: Lockdown gives Punjab respite from drug menace

From today, 20 April, there will be some relaxations in the in those areas where contamination is next to negligible. However, all the hotspots and areas where there are more cases shall remain in complete Delhi, Lucknow, Agra, Pune, are among many cities that will see no relief. India's case tally is at 17,615, while the death toll has breached 500-mark. The Indian Centre for Medical Research (ICMR) is upping the ante by testing more and has said that by the end of May, India would test 100,000 people per day.

Business Standard takes a look at regional editions of Hindi newspapers to provide you a picture of the Covid-19 situation in the hinterland.

Factories, shops to open in Haryana; wheat procurement to begin

The has decided to give respite to people by easing the in select areas from Monday, Hindi newspaper Dainik Bhaskar reported. With this, wheat procurement, grocery shops, and some other shops will resume business. Government offices too will reopen. Those who have to attend offices shall be issued passes to travel. However, there is no relaxation in lockdown in 282 containment zones in the state.

General merchant shops, eateries on state and highways, stationaries, electricians, plumbers, retail shops and repair shops will be open from today. The has given permission to industries in green, orange and even in the red zone, to operate. However, permission passes will be issued. Only 50 per cent of the labour force would be allowed to work.

Wheat procurement would be a major goal for the government. Farmers are scheduled to arrive in the morning and in the afternoon in batches of 25 each. The government expects to procure 450,000 tonnes of wheat on the first day itself. Educational institutes, gyms, malls, movie theaters, religious places shall remain closed.





In a first, a newborn in Nagaur gets the infection

A girl born in Basni village of Nagaur, Rajasthan, has been tested positive for This is a first of its kind case in the country where a newborn has got the infection, Dainik Bhaskar reported. The entire family of this infant girl — 10 people including parents and brother — are positive. Nagaur is one of the major hotspots in Rajasthan, with cases growing each day. 27 new cases were reported from Nagaur on Sunday. Rajasthan's tally is at 1,478, while 23 have died.

Lockdown breaks the drug chain in Punjab; no death in 25 days

The success of lockdown to contain coronavirus can be debated, but it certainly has broken the supply chain for drugs in Punjab, reports Dainik Bhaskar from Jalandhar. The number of drug trafficking cases registered has started coming down — from 815 cases in February to 762 in March and 154 in April to date. There has been a 40 per cent drop in the confiscation of drugs. The most crucial aspect is that there has been no death in the state due to the consumption of drugs in the past 25 days. According to the report, more than 900,000 people consume drugs in Jalandhar. But the lockdown has come as a respite. People are vigilant and are manning the borders of their villages. The authorities are hopeful that the lockdown is a big opportunity to break the back of the drug menace in the state.



Hotspot has 26 new cases on Sunday

Coronavirus is spreading its footprint in the industrial town of Uttar Pradesh — On Sunday, the city reported 26 new cases taking the tally to 57, Dainik Jagran reported. With this, has now been listed as red zone, but the authorities are yet to declare the same. The number of cases is expected to grow with an increase in testing. In three days the count has increased by 30. The local authorities reversed their decision to reopen industry and offices. 13 students studying at madrasas in Kulibazar and Jajmau have been tested positive. One hails from Jharkhand, while 12 are from Bihar. Essential services will operate as usual but decision to open government offices has been left to the district magistrate. and Agra are under complete lockdown as well.





After cycling for four days, farmers reach Jamshedpur from Andhra Pradesh

Mother's illness and destruction of crop motivated 13 farmers of Bihar working in Andhra Pradesh to pick their bicycles and peddle down to their home town, Dainik Bhaskar reported. These 13 farmers took the Highways and cycled their way to Jamshedpur. They were caught by police and later sent into quarantine after being tested by the police. They did not have symptoms of coronavirus. They told that they took 7 cycles and started their journey in the wee hours of April 13. On their way, people and policemen offered them food.

to the rescue of migrant labourers

The only thing on the minds of migrant labourers is to reach home, no matter what. States have sealed most of their borders, reported Dainik Jagran. But with technology at their disposal, the labourers are taking their chances. They are using to deceive the police. They are travelling through forests, farms, and rivers to reach their destinations. On Sunday, 35 labourers from Nashik crossed several hurdles, including the river Ganga, and reached the border of Unnao. They travelled in trucks and since the Kanpur-Unnao border was sealed, they used to traverse in the forest. After police nabbed them, they were provided with food and have been put up in nearby schools.

An elephant decides to crush the lockdown

Ghatshila forest area in Jharkhand saw some serious lockdown violation on Sunday when an elephant, who must have got separated from its group, hid in the bushes, reported Dainik Bhaskar. Locals gathered in thusands to shoo away the giant mammal away, without considering the risks of violating the lockdown. Despite being warned several times by the police and forest officials, people kept running after the elephant. It got so out of control that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had to be called to disperse the crowd. CRPF dragged them away and the police nabbed seven motorbikes. After much efforts, the elephant went away.