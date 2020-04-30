Covid-19 hinterland digest: Stonepelting in Kanpur; domestic violence rises

The (Covid-19) has claimed more than 1,000 lives in India. The country is conducting more tests to detect people who have the virus as a ends on May 4.

Business Standard takes a look at regional editions of Hindi newspapers to provide you with a picture of the Covid-19 situation in the hinterland.

Special care for patients during Ramzan

Cancer Institute at Badsa, Jhajhar is doing a little more than just treating the patients. As it is the holy month of Ramzan, the 120 Tablighi Jamat patients in the institute are getting due care and attention while fasting, reported Dainik Bhaskar. The 35-member staff at the institute is providing all the comforts and facilities to these patients to help them fast smoothly. Each day, the staff gets up at 3:30 am and serves the patients with food, which is called Sehri, so that they can be ready for the whole day. After Iftar in the evening, they are served well at dinner. To arrange for all of this, the hospital staff is working at odd hours. According to the hospital, management says that they are doing everything to provide special dishes on a daily basis.

on the rise; police steps up vigil

Several cases are being reported in Raipur. In the 36 days of lockdown, over 60 cases have reported, according to a report in Dainik Bhaskar. Many women have confessed that they could not reach out to the police despite being a victim. Seeing all this, the SP Arif Sheikh used Facebook live to inform about Chuppi Todo Abhiyaan (Break the silence). He said that in the time of crisis women can call or drop a message on the numbers and police will be at their doors within 10 minutes. If the complaint is found to be too serious, then the police would arrest the accused on the spot.

Stone pelting on medical team, police at Bajaria

A medical team was subjected to stone pelting in Bajariya, when it went to quarantine a family.

Police too took some blows but then it lathi-charged the crowd., reports Amar Ujala The crowd showed some resistance and the officer-in-charge had to brandish his gun to scare off the crowd. The Uttar Pradesh government has been very vocal about the security of warriors. Police arrested several culprits and will charge them under the Gangster Act act NSA. The scuffle lasted for over an hour.

Govt offices to commence operations in Bhopal

The government offices in Bhopal will start running once again after 36 days. 30 per cent of the strength would be present in the office and the rest would work from home, reports Dainik Bhaskar. Only officers working in the essential services department will attend the office. While doing this, the officials will have to maintain social distancing. They will not be allowed to chew tobacco. They will be thermal scanned before entering and while leaving the office. Further relaxations are expected in Bhopal but not in Ujjain and Indore.

100,000 samples taken in Rajasthan

Rajasthan is catching up with Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu in terms of testing for coronavirus, reports Dainik Bhaskar. It has now become the third state to take more than 100,000 samples, behind Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. Out of the 100,000 samples tested, 2,490 have turned out to be positive. Rajasthan stepped up the sampling at a great speed. The state tested over 95,000 samples in 29 days. Jaipur leads in sampling in Rajasthan, followed by Jodhpur and Bhilwara. 1,428 samples have been taken for a population of 1 million, which is much more than average.