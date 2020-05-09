Covid-19 hinterland digest: Kanpur means business, Jaipur crime rate drops

India is reporting a steady rise in the number of cases and the death toll is nearing the 2,000-mark, as a to contain the disease is eased and migrant workers are transported to their home states.

Unemployment is shooting up in the country and the economy is at a standstill. Those are the big headlines about the economy. Business Standard scans the regional editions of Hindi newspapers to get news about the pandemic in the hinterland.

industry hub gets lifeline

The backbone of Uttar Pradesh's industry, Kanpur, has given permission to commence operation at Transportnagar, reports Dainik Jagran. This comes as a huge relief to the industry and daily wage workers. However, only half of the transport office will be allowed to open with 33 per cent of the staff, yet this will help in restarting the economy in the state. With trucks moving, the inventory stuck in godowns since Holi will finally get moving. The real relief will come when the textile market opens for business. The authorities have asked to take due care while working at the office Apart from using masks and sanitisers and maintaining social distance, the local authorities have asked all the workers coming to the office to have the Aarogya Setu app downloaded in their phones.

First death of on-duty corona warrior in Rajasthan

An on-duty guard at the SMS college hostel in collapsed and died. Later his medical report revealed that he had coronavirus, reports Dainik Bhaskar. This takes the death toll in to 54. Upon the death of this guard, 15 others have been quarantined. The Covid-19 situation is a mixed bag in Rajasthan. Eleven members of a family were found to be positive. Three doctors of SMS hospital too have Vegetable vendors are becoming a victim of the virus. In just one day, nine vegetable vendors and three shopkeepers have tested positive. A total of 34 vendors have till now fell in the virus trap. The municipal corporation is in the grasp of the virus. Two civil defence workers have been diagnosed with the virus. In the wake of this, the office of the municipal corporation has been shut. The big problem now is that more than 5,000 municipal corporation workers are on the field and they all are potential spreaders. No tests have been done on these workers.

Crime dips to record low

is reeling from the virus, but crimes in the city have reduced sharply. Compared with April last year, the crime rate in Jaipur has dropped by 88 per cent. In comparison with March this year, the same was 78 per cent less, reports Dainik Bhaskar. Reports of robbery, murder, attempt to murder have come down by 80 per cent in the city. So much so that only one four-wheeler was stolen in the month of April, compared with 37 in March. Accidents, too, have become a rarity in times of coronavirus. Road accidents have come down by 39 per cent from April 2019. Only 171 cases have been filed under the Indian Penal Code in April. However, action has been taken against three liquor shops for selling alcohol above the prescribed rate. The administration gave orders to provide bills to customers and paste a list of new rates outside the shops.