Covid-19 impact: It's my decision when to reopen economy, says Trump

US President said on Monday it was his decision when to reopen the US economy, not that of state governors, but legal experts disagree and governors are going their own way.

Trump last month extended federal “stay at home” guidelines through April and has made clear he wanted the economy to reopen as soon as possible after the outbreak that has killed nearly 22,000 Americans and cost millions of jobs.

However, he also has said he would listen to US health experts and others in making any recommendations.

“It is the decision of the President, and for many good reasons. With that being said, the Administration and I are working closely with the Governors, and this will continue.

A decision by me, in conjunction with the Governors and input from others, will be made shortly!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

The Republican president accused news media of incorrectly saying it was the governors’ decision. However, legal analysts say a US President has quite limited power to order citizens back to their places of employment, or cities to reopen government buildings, transportation, or local businesses.