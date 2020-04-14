JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

25 districts in 15 states have not reported new Covid-19 cases: Govt
Business Standard

Covid-19 impact: It's my decision when to reopen economy, says Trump

However, he also has said he would listen to US health experts and others in making any recommendations

Agencies 

Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in Washington | Photo: AP/PTI

US President Donald Trump said on Monday it was his decision when to reopen the US economy, not that of state governors, but legal experts disagree and governors are going their own way.

Trump last month extended federal “stay at home” guidelines through April and has made clear he wanted the economy to reopen as soon as possible after the coronavirus outbreak that has killed nearly 22,000 Americans and cost millions of jobs.

However, he also has said he would listen to US health experts and others in making any recommendations.

CHART

“It is the decision of the President, and for many good reasons. With that being said, the Administration and I are working closely with the Governors, and this will continue.

A decision by me, in conjunction with the Governors and input from others, will be made shortly!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

The Republican president accused news media of incorrectly saying it was the governors’ decision. However, legal analysts say a US President has quite limited power to order citizens back to their places of employment, or cities to reopen government buildings, transportation, or local businesses.

Global updates:

  • UK finance minister says GDP may fall by up to 30%
  • Britain’s gross domestic product (GDP) could fall by up to 30 per cent between April and June, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak told his colleagues as members of the cabinet call for easing lockdown restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Times reported.
  • Sunak discussed the possibility of a 25 per cent to 30 per cent fall in GDP in the second quarter, the newspaper reported, adding that ten ministers were pressing for the lockdown to be eased next month. The report did not identify those ministers.
First Published: Tue, April 14 2020. 01:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU