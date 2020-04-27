Covid-19 in India: Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi account for over 50% cases

The total number of (Covid-19) cases in India has reached 27,890 while the death toll is currently at 882, according to Worldometer data. Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Delhi accounted for a little over 50 per cent of all confirmed cases in the country.

Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, the Covid count breached the 8000-mark on Sunday. Mumbai, the worst affected metro city in the country, reported 324 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the count of virus-infected people in the metropolis to 5,194. The toll in the city rose to 204 with 13 succumbing to the infection.

In Pune district, the number of cases grew to 1,264 and the death toll stood at 77. While Thane recorded 72 new cases on Sunday taking the total positive case in the district to 687.





Gujarat

Being one the worst affected states, the tally of COVID-19 patients in Gujarat grew to 3,301 after 230 new cases were reported on Sunday, while the count of deaths due to the infection reached 151 with the addition of 18 fatalities.

There are 2,837 active cases in the state, out of which 27 patients are on ventilator, while a total of 31 patients were discharged on Sunday, taking the total number of recovered cases so far to 313.

Delhi

293 more people were confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The total number of cases in the capital rose to 2,918. As many as 877 patients have been cured till now, while 54 have died of the disease.



Rajasthan

Rajasthan reported 2,185 cases with 102 fresh cases on Sunday. Seven more people succumbed to on Sunday, taking the death toll to 41 in the state.

So far, 629 patients have tested negative for the infection after treatment, of which 263 have been discharged from hospitals.



Madhya Pradesh



Madhya Pradesh has 2,096 COVID-19 cases, including 210 cured/discharged/migrated and 99 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Of which Indore accounts for 1,207 cases and 60 deaths.





Telangana

Despite the fall in the number of positive cases, Telangana became the ninth state to breach the 1000-mark. According to a bulletin issued by the state Health Department, with 11 new cases, the number of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 1001 while the active patients stood at 660 after nine patients were discharged after recovery on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), visited Hyderabad to access the situation.

Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir reported 29 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 523 — of which 466 cases are in Kashmir Valley and 57 in Jammu Division. So far, six people have died due to the virus in the valley.





Kerala

A doctor and two health workers were among the 11 people detected with COVID-19 in Kerala on Sunday, with the total positive cases so far touching 468.

At least 20,127 people are under observation in various parts of the state, of whom 462 are in various hospitals, including 99 admitted on Sunday, Health Minister KK Shailaja said.

West Bengal

As per a bulletin issued by the department, the total number of active cases now stand at 461, while 205 persons are in hospital isolation. ut of 461, 105 people have recovered completely in the state. The death toll rose to 20 on Sunday.





According to the Central government, 611 people have been detected with the disease in the state since its outbreak.

Punjab

The number of infected patients in Punjab is 322, 13 more people tested positive for the infection on Sunday. A 48-year-old migrant worker died of the virus in Jalandhar, pushing the death toll to 18 in the state, an official said on Sunday.

Jharkhand

15 people tested positive on Sunday, the highest single-day jump in the number in the state of cases so far. The total number of COVID-19 cases has now gone up to 82.

Uttarakhand

The state recorded 51 positive cases so far, while 25 have recovered, including a nine-month infant.

Himachal Pradesh

So far 41 cases have been reported from HP, however, no new cases in the last three days. Three more patients recovered on Sunday, taking the total number of those cured to 25.

Chandigarh

The union territory reported 36 confirmed cases till now, while six more people tested positive on Sunday, a medical bulletin said.