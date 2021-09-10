- All eyes on Central Bank, Indian Overseas Bank after UCO exits PCA
- India's industrial sector grows, manufacturers continue to struggle
- CESL to launch the country's first grid scale battery storage program
- China's app ban proves to be a jackpot for Indian mobile apps
- Making green hydrogen viable demands financial, tech support to lower costs
- Why Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel sent his father to judicial custody
- Singapore SPACs need to go hunting in India, Indonesia for promising firms
- Explained: What tokenisation means and how it will affect card users
Covid-19 live updates: India says vaccines foil deaths; Africa seeks help
Covid-19 live updates: Tamil Nadu extends ban on religious gatherings; Microsoft won't forecast new date for returning to office.
Coronavirus update: One vaccine dose alone is 96.6 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 deaths in India, and two are 97.5 per cent effective, the health ministry said on Thursday.
Tamil Nadu extended its ban on religious gatherings in the state until October 31, seeking to prevent a third wave of Covid-19 infections.
At least 84% of Kashmir’s population has developed antibodies against Covid-19, the latest sero-survey has revealed
World coronavirus update: The WHO’s Africa unit is pleading with countries that have vaccine supply agreements with the continent to fast-track these deliveries after Covax, the global program set up to immunize the world, cut its 2021 supply forecast by more than a quarter.
Ecuador registered an 85% decline in diagnosed Covid-19 cases as of the final week of August thanks to a public vaccination campaign that inoculated more than half of its people, Bloomberg quoted the Health Ministry as saying.
Microsoft said it won’t forecast a new date for a full reopening of its US work sites. The company said it will now open US work sites as soon as it’s able to do so safely based on public health guidance.
