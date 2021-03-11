Covid-19 LIVE: With over 22,841 new cases, India's caseload crosses 10.1 mn
The 7,25,930 beneficiaries who received the first dose of vaccine on Wednesday included 4,95,026 senior citizens and95,834 individuals aged between 45 and 60 years with specified comorbidities
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a woman during a testing campaign for the coronavirus disease, in Navi Mumbai (Photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus LIVE UPDATES: India reported 22,841 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday pushing the overall tally to 11,284,311, according to Worldometer. The death toll from the deadly infection jumped to 158,213.
The total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 2.52 crore with 9.22 lakh jabs given on Wednesday till 7 pm, the Union Health Ministry said. Of the 2,52,89,693vaccine doses administered, 71,70,519 healthcare and 70,31,147 frontline workers were given the first dose, while 39,77,407 healthcare and 5,82,118 frontline workers the second dose, according to a provisional report.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 118,610,058. While 94,222,966 have recovered, 22,630,931 have lost their lives. Meanwhile, the US continues to be the worst-hit country with 29,858,913 cases.
